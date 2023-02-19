Bin Salman’s Saudi Arabia tries to win the 2030 World Cup

The World Cup in Qatar has just finished and the Gulf is already trying to secure the organization of a new soccer world championship. To be exact, that of 2030, the next to be assigned in the coming months. As Il Fatto Quotidiano recounts, “the Saudi regime may have found Western buyers willing, in exchange for petrodollars, to forget its authoritarian nature.

There would already be a plan to finance the construction of new stadiums in GreeceIn return, the conservative government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis should support Mohamed bin Salman’s ambition to host the men’s soccer world cup in 2030. The third partner would be Egypt”. The agreement, told by Politico and reported by Fatto, “provides for the Saudis to cover the billion-dollar costs of the construction of sports facilities in Greece but to host three quarters of the matches”.

On the other hand, as Il Fatto Quotidiano recalls, there will be “many matches, given that, thanks to the FIFA president’s policy of expansion of the tournament, Gianni Infantino, for 2030 the World Cup would involve the participation of 48 teams. It is not clear whether the deal has been concluded, but it is certain that Riyadh, Athens and Cairo are indeed working on a joint proposal for the 2030 World Cup.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

