World Cup | A real super reinforcement for Leijon: Mikko Rantanen is coming to the WC home games

Mikko Rantanen joins the Lions World Cup team.

Finland The Ice Hockey Association announced late Wednesday evening that Mikko Rantanen joins the Lions’ World Cup team.

Rantanen, who represents the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL, is a real super boost. He is currently Finland’s brightest NHL star.

Rantanen scored a whopping 55+50=105 power points in the regular season this season. In the playoffs, he hit 7+3=10 in seven matches.