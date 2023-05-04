Thursday, May 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

World Cup | A real super reinforcement for Leijon: Mikko Rantanen is coming to the WC home games

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 4, 2023
in World Europe
0
World Cup | A real super reinforcement for Leijon: Mikko Rantanen is coming to the WC home games

Mikko Rantanen joins the Lions World Cup team.

Finland The Ice Hockey Association announced late Wednesday evening that Mikko Rantanen joins the Lions’ World Cup team.

Rantanen, who represents the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL, is a real super boost. He is currently Finland’s brightest NHL star.

Rantanen scored a whopping 55+50=105 power points in the regular season this season. In the playoffs, he hit 7+3=10 in seven matches.

#World #Cup #real #super #reinforcement #Leijon #Mikko #Rantanen #coming #home #games

See also  EU | One of the suspects in the bribery scandal agreed to a deal: He promised to reveal the skein thoroughly
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Zelensky denies drone attack: “We will leave Putin to a court”

Zelensky denies drone attack: "We will leave Putin to a court"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result