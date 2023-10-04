This afternoon, 4 October, FIFA announced that the 2030 World Cup will be hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, but the three inaugural matches, to celebrate the centenary of the world championship, will take place in Uruguay (in the historic home of the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo), Paraguay and Argentina. At the same time, FIFA invited the nations belonging to the Asian and Oceanic confederations to possibly present their candidacy for the 2034 World Cup.

passion

—

The communication of Saudi Arabia’s candidacy as host nation of the 2034 world championship arrived immediately. “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced its intention to apply to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup – we read in the note from Saudi country – Led by the Saudi Arabian Football Association (SAFF), the 2034 bid aims to deliver a world-class tournament and will draw inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s ongoing social and economic transformation and the country’s deep passion for the soccer”. It now remains to be seen which other countries will want to challenge Saudi.