After its CEO, James Johnson, expressed interest in hosting last August, the Australian Federation will not submit its candidacy before the deadline scheduled for Tuesday, yielding to pressure after the Asian Football Confederation threw its weight behind the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s bid.

The Australian Federation said in a statement, “We investigated the possibility of submitting a nomination to host the FIFA World Cup, and after taking all factors into account, we reached the conclusion that this will not be done in the 2034 edition.”

Major hosting events for Australia in the coming years include hosting the 2032 Summer Olympics in Brisbane.

The International Federation of Football (FIFA) called on the countries of Asia and Oceania to submit nominations for the rights to host the World Cup, based on the principle of rotation, after selecting the tripartite bid of Morocco, Spain and Portugal to host the 2030 edition.

Australia and New Zealand jointly hosted the Women’s World Cup this year, in an edition considered generally successful.

Saudi Arabia’s ambition to host the 2034 edition is the latest step in a campaign to transform the Kingdom into a global sporting power.

Sports are a major element in the reform agenda launched by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which aims to transform the Kingdom into a tourism and business center, while transforming the economy and diversifying its sources away from fossil fuels.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia was confirmed to host the 2027 Asian Cup in football, and last year it won the rights to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games.