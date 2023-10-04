Fifa announced this Wednesday that the 2030 World Cup will be held in six countries and three continents. Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay will host the opening matches; and the joint candidacy of Spain, Portugal and Morocco is the only one that will organize the rest of the World Cup.

The 2030 World Cup, which will host the celebration of the competition’s centenary in Montevideo, a match in Argentina and another in Paraguay, countries that were part of the other project to host the event.

Reactions to the unprecedented decision

Fifa confirmed this decision adopted unanimously at the videoconference meeting of its Council, “after extensive consultations with all confederations and given the importance of commemorating the centenary of the Fifa World Cup”, which was held in Uruguay in 1930. .

However, there were several football enthusiasts who They came out to angrily criticize their discontent with this decision made by Fifa for the 2030 World Cup.

“Football is dead” “It doesn’t make sense”“Fifa throws crumbs disguised as a celebration”, “The 2034 World Cup is being played in space”, “They ruined the World Cup”were some publications.

The WORLD CUP, the biggest football festival, will be played in 6 countries, football died, the ball perished, traditions died pic.twitter.com/jXMfa7frVz — Zambranista (@zambranismo89) October 4, 2023

Spain, Portugal and Morocco will qualify directly for the competition, whose candidacy as organizer must be ratified by the 2024 Fifa Congresswhich launched an invitation to the associations of Asia (AFC) and Oceania to present candidatures for the 2034 World Cup.

Fifa highlighted that “in 2030, The World Cup will unite three continents and six countries, inviting the entire world to join in the celebration of the beautiful game, the Centennial and the World Cup itself.”

In the 2030 World Cup there will be teams that play their first group stage matches in WINTER in South America and will go to play the final phase in SUMMER in Europe (and with more than 40 degrees). Everything has a lot of logic. They are the best conditions for the practice of… — Andrés Weiss (@andresweiss_) October 4, 2023

After the announcement, the president of the organization, Gianni Infantino, assured that “in a divided world, Fifa and football are uniting” and noted that “the Fifa Council, representing the entire world of football, unanimously agreed to celebrate the centenary of the World Cup, whose first edition was played in Uruguay in 1930, in the most appropriate way“.

“As a result, there will be a celebration in South America and three South American countries (Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay) will each host a World Cup 2030 match. The first of these three matches will, of course, be played in the stadium where it all started, in the legendary Estadio Centenário in Montevideo, precisely to celebrate the centenary edition of the World Cup,” he added.

Regarding the unanimous decision that the only candidacy to host the event is the joint one of Morocco, Portugal and Spain”, Infantino stressed that they are “two continents, Africa and Europe, united not only in a celebration of football, but also to provide a unique social and cultural cohesion”.

“What a great message of peace, tolerance and inclusion! In 2030, we will have a single global footprint, three continents – Africa, Europe and South America – six countries – Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain and Uruguay – welcoming and uniting the world as we celebrate together the beautiful game, the centenary and the Fifa World Cup,” he added .

FIFA did not want to give the World Cup to South America and throws them crumbs disguised as a celebration.

The same thing happened with Mexico in the next World Cup, but this is more embarrassing.

What a disaster the soccer World Cup is becoming, it is copying the baseball and basketball world cup. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/YJZXLFjbTR — Giovanni LM (@Giovaz86) October 4, 2023

The 2030 World Cup will be the second in which 48 teams will participate, after expanding from 32 to this number in the next one that will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026.

The 2030 World Cup will have 6 venues on 3 continents. Half the time they will be in the air, 2034 is played directly here pic.twitter.com/pXOeuYpIft — spooky monki 🎃🕷️ (@monki_zero) October 4, 2023

Spain already hosted the World Cup in 1982 and unsuccessfully opted to host the competition in 2018, which was held in Russia. Portugal and Morocco will be organizers for the first time. The Moroccan Federation presented its candidacy for the event for the last time for the 2026 edition, when it lost to the project of the United States, Mexico and Canada and had previously opted on five occasions (1994, 1998, 2006, 2010 and 2018).

The Fifa Council also agreed that, “in accordance with the principle of rotation of confederations and ensuring the best possible conditions for hosting the tournaments, the bidding processes for the 2030 and 2034 editions will be carried out simultaneously”, to at the same time he invited the associations of the Asian Confederation (AFC) and Oceania (OFC) to present their candidacies for the second.

This World Cup was an example of how they killed football, from choosing the venue, construction of stadiums and the World Cup itself as it was played, full of absurd decisions and a champion full of absurd penalties. — Sebastián Solarte Moreno (@Solartian_Dev) October 4, 2023

