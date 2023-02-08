The second bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup arrives

The world in Qatar it ended just under two months ago, already there FIFA is working on assigning the 2030 World Cup, which will be made official in 2024 on the occasion of the 74th congress of the highest football body in the world.

In addition to the already well-known joint candidacy of Spain And Portugalin which theUkraine, today came the second hypothesis for FIFA to examine. This is the South American quartet formed by Argentina – reigning world champion – Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile, on the occasion of the centenary World Cup. The first edition of the world champion took place in 1930 in Uruguay.

Finally, the joint nominations of are still unofficial Egypt, Greece and Saudi Arabiawhich would exploit the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo as future”ambassadors“.



