This year the most important football tournament, the World Cup, will be held in Qatar. This tournament is held every four years, and all the countries dream of organizing it, since it is a great source of income and prestige for the organizer. The next World Cup 2026 has already been decided to take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada, and it will be in 2026, and now it remains to be decided which country or countries will organize the 2030 one.
After evaluating several candidates, there are only four that definitely remain in the selection process of the FIFA committee. In South America, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay are trying to host the World Cup in 2030 under the slogan “Together 2030”. Despite the fact that it is a highly valued candidacy, some sources affirm that there would be other regions with preference, after the World Cup is held in the Americas in 2026, even so, these countries will do everything possible to stay with the organization of the tournament .
Another of the candidacies is the one presented by Portugal and Spain, and which finally includes Ukraine, quite a surprise considering that this country is at war and is not close to the Iberian countries. Spain and Portugal already had a very serious candidacy, with historic but totally modernized stadiums, but now they also have the solidarity factor, since allowing Ukraine to celebrate part of the World Cup could be an economic boost for a country devastated by war. We hope that by 2030 the conflict will be more than resolved, since Europe is very well positioned to win the World Cup after the last two were held on Asian and American soil.
The other confirmed candidatures are that of Morocco, which initially tried to be part of the candidature with Spain and Portugal, and which in 2026 was close to winning the tournament. And on the other hand, the joint candidacy of Egypt, Greece and Saudi Arabia, which has received much criticism for having the Asian country that, like Qatar, does not respect fundamental rights.
It has also been confirmed that by 2030 there will be 48 countries that will play in the final phase of the World Cup. The 2022 tournament is the last tournament to be played in the 32-player format, which greatly rewards regularity and the ability to qualify for this important event. However, the fact that there are 48 will allow us to see more high-level teams that could be left out, as has been the case with Colombia or Italy this year.
