The Soccer World Cup is one of the most important events in the world and is eagerly awaited by millions of fans around the world. In 2030, the centenary of the world Cup and the FIFA has already begun to evaluate potential bids to host the event.
Nominations being considered for the World Cup 2030 They include several countries in Europe and South America. In Europe, Spain, Portugal and Morocco are working on a joint candidacy. Other candidacies have also been proposed in Europe, such as one from the United Kingdom and Ireland, one from Bulgaria, Romania, Greece and Serbia, and one from the Netherlands and Belgium. In South America, a joint candidacy of Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguayan.
In Europe
One of the most interesting proposals is the joint candidacy of Spain, Portugal and Morocco. The Spanish Football Federation announced the candidate venues for the 2030 World Cup in Spain. The organization chaired by Luis Rubiales selected 15 venues distributed in 13 different cities, with the final being held at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, who was proposed by the same real Madridfor its spectacular renovation underway.
In Southamerica
The joint candidacy of Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguayan it is also very interesting. These three countries are the pioneers of the World Cup and the final could be held according to different proposals, in the Centennial Stadium in Montevideowhere the final of the first World Cup was held in 1930. Other proposed stadiums are the monumental stadium in Buenos Aires and the Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asunción.
The UK and Ireland bid has also aroused a lot of interest. The final would be held at Wembley Stadium in London, which has already hosted two World Cup finals. Other proposed stadiums are Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, Anfield Stadium in Liverpool and Celtic Stadium in Glasgow. Beyond the two great proposals (the South American and the European), the option of living the World Cup in Africa would soon appear. Morocco, would be one of the countries that is interested in hosting such an event. Another of the rumors that is being talked about is a proposal tricontinental that would settle for Saudi Arabia (Asia), Egypt (Africa) and Greece (Europe).
It should be noted that the venue for the 2030 World Cup It will be defined only in 2024within the framework of the 74th FIFA Congress.
