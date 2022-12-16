World Cup 2026: FIFA confirms the 16 venues in which it will be played

the next world will make history in different aspects, the first of which is that it will be the first time that three different countries will host the games will be played in Canada, the United States and Mexico, as well as they will premiere the new format of the competition in which they will participate 48 selections, 16 more than the 32 currently participating.

FIFA announced this Friday the 16 cities chosen to host the 80 matches of the next World Cup to be held between June and July 2026. 22 cities were candidates to host the matches, but only 16 were chosen.

The 16 venues of the 2026 World Cup

The cup will be played in three countries: Canada with two cities, the United States with eleven cities, and Mexico with three cities.

USA: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle.



Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey.

Canada: Vancouver and Toronto.

The Azteca stadium, in Mexico City, will be the first to host matches from three different World Cups.

“We want to congratulate the 16 World Cup host cities for their incredible commitment and passion. Today is a historic day for all the cities and states, for FIFA, for Canada, the United States and Mexico, who will put on the greatest show ever.” We look forward to working with them to organize a World Cup like no other and that will mark a milestone on the road to making football truly global,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

This is a World Cup with three host countries that will undoubtedly have a huge impact on the region and on the entire world of soccer, Infantino added.

