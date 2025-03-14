The 2025 F-1 World Cup that lifts the curtain this weekend in Albert Park (Melbourne, Australia) will be a before and after in the evolution of the championship that reaches its 76th edition. It will be a year of transition, that of the farewell of a generation of cars, cars with soil effect and DRS (the mobile rear alerón introduced in 2011 to facilitate the overtaking), before the arrival of the new technical regulations of chassis and engines in 2026. But not for that reason a bland or foreseeable World Cup is expected; On the contrary. It will be a championship loaded with incentives …

The first favorite

Max Verstappen, to match the Fangio myth

The first favorite to the title – although not the only one – will be a Max Verstappen (27) in full maturity, which will seek his fifth consecutive crown, with which he would match the mythical Juan Manuel Fangio. But seeing the preseason tests, and how 2024 ended, this year it is not expected that the Dutch will have a dominant Red. On the contrary, energy cars have been clearly surpassed by the McLaren, current champion of builders.

The great rivalry for the title is expected between Verstappen and Norris, with the Ferrari and Mercedes to the stalking

The prediction of Fernando Alonso is clear: “This year, the fight for the title is more open, last year Max had a lot of advantage in the tests and this year I think McLaren has it. It will be very open until the end, ”predicts the Spanish. In addition to the Lando Norris runner -up, the threat to Verstappen will come from the Ferrari, but also from the Mercedes.

The signing

Ferrari and Hamilton join their destinations

After several years of rumors of the link more Marketinian Possible, the most mythical team and the most legendary and more media pilot join their paths. Ferrari premieres his seventh champion to try to recover a scepter that resists him since 2007 with Kimi Räikkonen, and Hamilton, at 40, wants to savor the pleasure of a crown five seasons later, and unpack with Michael Schumacher.

Lewis Hamilton has earned the esteem of the Ferrari Tifosi Luca Bruno / Ap-LaPresse

Baby Boom

The Z generation reduces the average age of the grill at 26.8 years

After an immobilist 2024, without any new face, this year there will be Baby Boom With the entrance of the Z generation, six pilots born between 2002 and 2006 that will cool the grill. This is the deepest renovation that the F-1 (one third of the pilots) has known, which will mean, to reduce the average age to 26.85 years (very low, having two grandparents Like Alonso –43– and Hamilton –40–), and, secondly, less experience in a year of filming that will serve for young values ​​to begin the transcendent 2026 more brewed.

The six new faces (several with some race already played) are the English Oliver Bearman (19) with Haas, the Australian Jack Doohan (23) with Alpine, the New Zealand Liam Lawson (22) with Red Bull, the French The F-2, with Sauber, and the Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli (18) with Mercedes, preferred by Toto Wolff to Carlos Sainz.

The curious fact is that up to seven pilots – the six referred and Oscar Piastri (23) – were not born when Fernando Alonso debuted 24 years ago in Australia …

Asturian’s dream

Fernando Alonso against the myth of 33

Fernando Alonso (43) will be the most experienced pilot again, in his 22nd season, with 401 GP record. In his fourth year with Aston Martin, the Asturian will have as an ally to achieve his desired 33. Triunfo to Adrian Newey, the master of aerodynamics who designed the Red Bull winners. Although the engineer’s hand should begin to be noticed in the 2026 green car.

Despite the discreet chronos in the preseason, in Aston Martin they trust to return to the head group. “If you succeed with an improvement package, change your season. We will have improvements and if one of those revives the car, you can suddenly fight for much better things. We should not take the order of the grill in the first races, ”the Asturian hope is hoped.

New era for Madrid

Carlos Sainz will try to take the penultimate car from 2024 to the middle class

Carlos Sainz (30) opens a new era in Williams, fifth team in his 12th season, which he will try to take to the middle class (he was the penultimate of 2024). “I saw that it was a better car and team than I expected. We are in a process of change that generates good feelings, ”said Madrid after promising tests.

Regulatory news

Limits to the flexion of the ailerons, more weight and one less prize point

In addition to limiting the flexion of the front and rear ailerons, and increase the minimum weight of the pilot 2 kg (which will raise the total minimum weight of the car to 800 kg), the most significant regulatory change is the elimination of the extra point that rewarded since 2019 to the author of the best round of the race. The obligation in Monaco to make two stops in the race is also new (if not fulfilled, penalty of 30 seconds).



Mónaco Grand Prix View Explore Journeys

Six sprint races

Austria’s short race replaces Belgium

This 2025, short -lived races (introduced in 2021) will be six, with a single change: Austria for Belgium. They repeat China Sprint, Miami, Austin, Brazil and Qatar.