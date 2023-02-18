Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes: still them, but closer. The more neutral fans would like to see a tighter fight for the title, perhaps involving more than two teams in the race for the title, an event that has never happened in the turbohybrid era. For the 2023 season, bookmakers see this scenario as probable: the obvious favorite is of course Max Verstappenwhich William Hill’s experts quote at 1.83 (by betting 10 euros on the Dutchman’s world championship trio, you would win 18.30).

The opponents, however, are not far off. British investors place Lewis second favourite Hamilton, demonstrating great confidence in the progress of Mercedes and the speed of the W14: if the seven-time world champion hits the target for the eighth time, the bettor would take home 4.33 times the stake (by betting 10 euros, he would win 43, 30). Slightly behind in the hierarchies Charles Leclerc, given to 5 (by betting 10 euros, you would win 50). Behind the Ferrari driver is George Russell, at 7.50, while the sharp Carlos Sainz pays 23 times the stake.

Similarly, Red Bull is considered the favorite in the race for the constructors’ title: the confirmation of the Milton Keynes team pays 2.10. Followed by Mercedes at 2.37 and Ferrari at 5. Curiously, the portal also allows you to bet on the last classified among the constructors: Williams “favourite” at 1.40, followed by Haas at 3.