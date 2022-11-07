For the Dutch national team, the World Cup starts on November 21 at 5 p.m. with the game against Senegal. Initially, the game was labeled as the opening game, but FIFA turned that around in August with Qatar-Ecuador, who now start a day earlier than intended. View the complete schedule below. During the World Cup, the time difference between the Netherlands and Qatar is two hours. All times below are for the Netherlands.

