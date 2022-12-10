The 71-year-old coach said during the press conference: “I will not continue my work as a coach with the Dutch national team. My last match was in my third term.”

Van Gaal returned from retirement to train the Netherlands last year despite his tough battle with prostate cancer, knowing that he had previously supervised the team in two previous passes (2000-2001 and 2012-2014).

He added, “I am very proud. I have called up many young players, so they can learn. We built a group and when I look behind me, I see positive things. I don’t feel like I lost, just because it happened on penalties”.

Van Gaal became the dean of coaches at the World Cup in Qatar, and he attended the World Cup with a great record built in Ajax Amsterdam, Barcelona, ​​​​Spain, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

He has kept out of the limelight since his dismissal from United in 2016, but the outspoken coach still has an outstanding personality, as he proved by leading the Dutch “mills” to the knockout stages of the World Cup after undergoing successful treatment for his illness.

He continued, “In any case, what I leave behind is a wonderful group. It is a very cohesive and technical team. I supervised its training during 20 matches, and we never lost. It is good for a reason. We also played against the best countries.”

Ronald Koeman will replace Van Khal as of January 1, after announcing his appointment several months ago.