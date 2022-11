The 2022 World Cup takes place from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar. Who will succeed the French team? From the group stage to the final, find here the schedule and the results of the 64 matches of the most important event in world football.

Who will win the 2022 World Cup? The World Cup is held from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar and will crown a new world champion, four years after the feat of the French team. Find here the calendar and times of the competition.

*All times are indicated for the Bogota-Lima-Quito strip.

Group stage

Sunday, November 20 – start of the first day

Qatar 0 – Ecuador 2 (Group A): 11:00 am

Monday November 21

England 6 – Iran 2 (Group B): 8:00 am

Senegal – Netherlands (Group A): 11:00 am

United States-Wales (Group B): 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday November 22

Argentina-Saudi Arabia (Group C): 05:00

Denmark-Tunisia (Group D): 08:00

Mexico-Poland (Group C): 11:00 am

France-Australia (Group D): 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 23

Morocco – Croatia (Group F): 05:00 hours

Germany-Japan (Group E): 08:00

Spain-Costa Rica (Group E): 11:00 am

Belgium – Canada (Group F): 2:00 p.m.

Thursday November 24

Switzerland – Cameroon (Group G): 05:00.

Uruguay – South Korea (Group H): 08:00

Portugal-Ghana (Group H): 11:00 am

Brazil-Serbia (Group G): 2:00 p.m.

Friday, November 25 – start of the second day

Wales-Iran (Group B): 05:00

Qatar-Senegal (Group A): 08:00

Netherlands-Ecuador (Group A): 11:00 am

England-United States (Group B): 2:00 p.m.

Saturday November 26

Tunisia – Australia (Group D): 05:00.

Poland – Saudi Arabia (Group C): 08:00.

France-Denmark (Group D): 11:00

Argentina-Mexico (Group C): 2:00 p.m.

Sunday November 27

Japan-Costa Rica (Group E): 05:00.

Belgium-Morocco (group F): 08:00

Croatia-Canada (Group F): 11:00 am.

Spain-Germany (Group E): 14:00

Monday, November 28

Cameroon – Serbia (Group G): 05:00.

South Korea-Ghana (Group H): 08:00

Brazil-Switzerland (Group G): 11:00

Portugal-Uruguay (Group H): 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 29 – start of the third day

Netherlands – Qatar (Group A): 10:00

Ecuador – Senegal (Group A): 10:00

Wales-England (Group B): 14:00

Iran-United States (Group B): 14:00

Wednesday, November 30

Tunisia – France (Group D): 10:00

Australia-Denmark (Group D): 10:00

Poland-Argentina (Group C): 14:00

Saudi Arabia-Mexico (Group C): 2:00 p.m.

Thursday December 1

Canada-Morocco (Group F): 10:00

Croatia-Belgium (Group F): 10:00

Japan-Spain (Group E): 14:00

Costa Rica-Germany (Group E): 14:00

Friday December 2

Ghana-Uruguay (Group H): 10:00

South Korea-Portugal (Group H): 10:00

Cameroon-Brazil (Group G): 14:00

Serbia-Switzerland (Group G): 14:00

round of 16

Saturday December 3

Group A – Group B: 10:00

1st group C – 2nd group D: 2:00 p.m.

Sunday December 4

1st group D – 2nd group C: 10:00 am

1st group B – 2nd group A: 2:00 p.m.

Monday December 5

1st group E – 2nd group F: 10:00 am

1st group G – 2nd group H: 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday December 6

1st group F – 2nd group E: 10:00 am

Group 1 H – Group 2 G: 2:00 p.m.

Quarter finals

Friday December 9

Winner Round 5 – Winner Round 6: 10:00 am

Winner of the round of 16 – winner of the round of 16 2: 10:00 a.m.

Saturday December 10

Winner of the round of 7 – winner of the round of 8: 2:00 p.m.

semifinals

Tuesday December 13

Winner of room 1 – winner of room 2: 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday December 14

Quarter 3 winner – Quarter 4 winner: 2:00 p.m.

Third place

Saturday December 17

Loser of semi-final 1 – loser of semi-final 2: 10:00 a.m.

Final

Sunday December 18

Semi winner 1 – semi winner 2: 10:00 am