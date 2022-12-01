Big companies collapse, hierarchies change. Belgium and Germany eliminated from the Qatar 2022 World Cup after the first group stage, Morocco and Japan in the round of 16 with the wind in their sails. Thursday 1 December goes on file as the day of the revolution at the World Cup. The European heavyweights knocked out, Africa and Asia take their place in the spotlight. Belgium is the first battleship, more assumed than true, to say goodbye to Qatar. The selection of coach Martinez, now a former coach, did not go beyond the 0-0 draw against Croatia and sadly closed his adventure: 4 points, only one victory – not exactly deserved against Canada – and many shadows.

The flop brings down the curtain on the parable of the golden generation, a group of talents who have systematically missed the big target: Courtois and De Bruyne, winners and driving forces in the clubs, have not represented a plus for the selection. Lukaku, disappeared at Inter for months due to physical problems, left his mark in Qatar with a barrage of sensationally missed goals against Croatia: one, two, three mistakes/horrors that weighed like boulders.

Germany’s flop-bis also makes noise, in its second early elimination after that of Russia 2018. There are a few more excuses than Belgium, but that’s not enough. The Mannschaft showed something good against Spain (1-1), they won with some thrills against Costa Rica.

In the end, the harakiri against Japan pays dearly: after an hour on the velvet against the Japanese, with a goal lead and at least 4 chances thrown away, coach Flick’s selection was holed 2 times by the samurai and life is complicated, without being able to get back on top. In Germany the trials have already begun. The model that brought the national team to the top of the world in 2014 no longer works, at least on the stage of the World Cup. The totems – from Neuer to Mueller – get old, the new recruits have quality but don’t take off. There are many excellent youngsters, the nursery produces and the squad is potentially rich. But the final product doesn’t work, it’s not enough anymore.