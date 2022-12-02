The Swiss national team qualified for the round of sixteen in the FIFA World Cup, which is currently being held in Qatar, after defeating its Serbian counterpart 3-2, in the match that was held between them in the third round of Group G.
Scored for Switzerland, Gerdan Shaqiri (20), Brill Embolo (44), Remo Freuler (48), Aleksandar Mitrovic (26) and Dusan Vlahovic (35) for Serbia.
Switzerland ranked second in the group with 6 points.
In turn, the Brazilian national team topped the group with six points and advanced to the round of sixteen, despite losing 1-0 to Cameroon during the match that brought them together in the same group. Cameroon scored Vincent Abu Bakr (90 + 2).
Switzerland will play Portugal in the final price at Lusail Stadium next Monday. While the samba players will play the final price match against South Korea.
#World #Cup #Switzerland #Brazil #qualifiers
Leave a Reply