They will start one day in advance i 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Fifa made it known, explaining that the inaugural match will be played between Qatar and Ecuador Sunday 20 November at 19:00.

“The match and the opening ceremony of this year’s tournament at Al Bayt Stadium – reads the Federation website – have been brought forward by one day following a unanimous decision taken today by the FIFA Council Bureau. As a result, the meeting between Senegal and the Netherlands has been rescheduled from 13:00 to 19:00 on Monday 21 November “.

The change – explains the Federation – guarantees the continuity of a long tradition that foresees the opening of the tournament by the hosts or the reigning champions.