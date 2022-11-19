Coach Bas’s team has to reverse course, only Kuwait in 1982 drew in the opening match of the World Cup. Then ten defeats

Here we are, Qatar 2022 begins. The first match of this World Cup will be between the hosts and Ecuador: kick-off Sunday at 5 pm Italian time. The other two teams from group A will be on the field on Monday: Holland and Senegal.

Qatar does not lose in this stadium — The show is guaranteed. The last four opening games of a World Cup have produced a total of 17 goals: an average of 4.3 goals per game. Looking at the numbers, Qatar have won all three previous ties played at Al Bayt Stadium with an aggregate score of 9-0. So the Over 2.5 could be a chance: 2.70 the evaluation of 888Sport, 2.63 for Betfair and 2.50 according to Sisal. Coach Bas’s national team could become the first AFC team to win their first ever match at the World Cup: 10 of the previous 11 teams have lost on debut. Kuwait in 1982 is the only formation to have avoided defeat: 1-1 with Czechoslovakia. Watch for the signs: Ecuador have drawn just one of their ten World Cup matches (W4 L5), a goalless draw against France in their last group match in 2014.

Prediction: Over 1.5 — Both teams will try to play a balance match, without overdoing it. This is why Over 1.5 is a good solution: it is worth 1.55 for 888Sport, 1.50 according to Betfair and 1.44 for Sisal.

A few numbers — There are three precedents between Qatar and Ecuador, challenges all played in Qatar for a balance sheet in perfect balance of one win each and a draw: six goals for each side. The most recent meeting saw the victory of the Asian national team in a friendly match in October 2018 (4-3). This is the first participation in the World Cup for coach Bas’s team and the Qatari team is also the first nation in the Arab world to host the tournament. Qatar will try not to become the second host country to be eliminated in the group stage, after South Africa in 2010.

The point on quotas — According to the bookmakers, Ecuador remains the favorite formation: the mark 2 is valued 2.55 by Starcasinò Bet, 2.47 according to Netbet and Novibet. The eventual success of the hosts is proposed 3.75 by Planetwin, 3.30 by Betfair and 3.20 by Goldbet. While the X is listed at 3.20 on Planetwin, 3.10 for Bet365 and Goldbet. Bas’s national team is back from four wins in a row in friendly matches between October and November: six goals scored and only one conceded. He will also want to do well in front of his fans, but Alfaro’s group won’t be easy to overcome. Goal is a possibility: 2.20 for 888Sport, 2.15 according to Betfair and 2.10 for Sisal.

Considering that Ecuador has drawn only one game in its history at the World Cup, it can be a good play to bet on the marks 1 and 2 combined with the Over 1.5: Qatar + Over is valued at 4.50, the same eventuality for the Alfano national team is proposed 3.60. That Bas’s group is the first to unlock the result is quoted at 2.37 by Bet365, 2.35 according to Sisal and 2.30 for Betfair.

The markers — Ecuador scored 27 goals in the qualifying group, they had never done better. Qatar striker Almoez Ali was the top scorer in his side’s 2019 Asian Cup win, netting nine goals in seven games. It is the record for centers by a player in one edition of the tournament. Goal scorer at any point in the match is quoted at 4.50.

