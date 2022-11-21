First game in the group of the reigning champions of France: the Denmark of the “Italians” meets the Tunisia of the baby talent Mejbri

On Tuesday at 14.00 Italian time the first match of group D between Denmark and Tunisia takes place. The Danes managed to qualify for the World Cup by eliminating Scotland and above all Austria, fresh from the 2-0 success in a friendly against Italy. Group still complicated for Tunisia which, after meeting Belgium, England and Panama in 2018, finds itself in Qatar 2022 with Denmark, France and Australia.

The bookmakers all agree that Denmark is the favourite: a Scandinavian success is quoted at 1.55 with Goldbet, Betfair and NetBet. It's more difficult to imagine a draw or a victory for Tunisia quoted respectively 4.10 with 888Sport and 7.80 with PlanetWin. According to the bookies, an Under 2.5 (1.72 PlanetWin) is more probable than an Over 2.5 (2.30 Betfair). For Goldbet, it is difficult to watch a Goal match (quoted at 2.25).

Eyes on midfield — Match with many “Italians” or former Serie A players including Eriksen, who after that terrible match against Finland, returns to play a match with Denmark in the final phase of an international competition. Eyes on one of his Assists or Goal quoted at 2.00 with Sisal, or on a goal by the former Barcelona Braithwaite at 2.75. The most anticipated of Tunisia is, however, the jewel of the house United Mejbri, a goal by the midfielder is quoted 15.00 with Better.

How do they get there — Denmark were the revelations of last year’s Euro 2020, reaching the semi-final only to be eliminated in extra time by hosts England. Excellent moment for the Danes, also confirmed by the results in the last Nations League: two successes with France and close qualification to the Final Four. Tunisia only qualified for the play-offs: victory in the double challenge against Mali and a pass for Qatar 2022 snatched.

