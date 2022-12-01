Qatar 2022, Paola Ferrari: “Removed from the World Cup without explanation, I feel a lot of bitterness”

Paola Ferrari against RAI: ​​’Left at home without explanations, I would never have made the World Cup’ “The company didn’t defend me in the slightest, I didn’t expect what they did to me at all”. “I have been involved in the World Cup since 1982, since I was a little girl, I started with private television. Now I have a lot of bitterness, I have been completely removed from the World Cup by Raithey took everything from me overnight without any justification from the company, which didn’t defend me in the slightest”. It is the harsh outburst of Paula Ferrariwhich entrusts its bitterness to Adnkronos for not having been involved in the sui project Football World Cup underway in Qatar by Rai. “I was not given any explanation, the company did not defend me at all”, bitterly says the journalist, for years the face of sports management in Rai.

Qatar 2022 World Cup, Paola Ferrari: ‘The Club of the World Cup’ I would never have done

“I had led the national team, the spaces of the Europeans for years, the Europeans were a wonderful moment, I didn’t expect what they did to me at all”, he vents Paula Ferrari. That on the transmission that Rai has created to accompany the football event, ‘The World Cup Club’observes: “I would never have done ‘Il Circolo dei Mondiali’. I would have done a more technical broadcast, more linked to the world of football, I would have dealt mainly with the players of the Italian clubs who play in the World Cup, because we are a league that gives a lot of players. So I would have done a completely different broadcast.”

Paola Ferrari on ‘Domenica Dribbling’ with Adriano Panatta: wonderful experience, he is a histrionic and funny person

On the format conducted by Alessandra De Stefano, director of RaiSport and of the Sports Department the journalist observes: “I don’t mind the combination of football and entertainment at all, but it is very difficult to do, especially when we are talking about a World Cup with so many meanings and values ​​to question”. Paula Ferrari is currently engaged in the management of ‘Sunday Dribbling’ alongside Adriano Panatta. “I conduct it with joy – underlines Ferrari – it’s a wonderful experience, he’s a histrionic and funny person. Sure, it’s a smaller program, but we still have a lot of fun”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

