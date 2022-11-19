World champions France are trembling for Karim Benzema. A few hours before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Real Madrid center forward – fresh winner of the Ballon d’Or – was injured in today’s training, as reported by L’Equipe. The extent of the muscle injury is not clear, the picture will be clearer after the exams scheduled in the next few hours. The nature of the physical problem, highlights the newspaper, casts doubt on the player’s presence in the tournament that is about to begin.