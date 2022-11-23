Mexico’s hero Ochoa saves Lewandowski’s penalty at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Guillermo Ochoa superstar. The Mexico goalkeeper he became a hero at home after a booming debut in the ai World Cup in Qatar: in the 0-0 draw against Poland he saved his team by saving his majesty’s penalty in the second half Robert Lewandowski. A golden point for the Central American national team which is playing for the passage to the round of 16 in a complicated group, which has become very complicated after the defeat ofArgentina from Messi And Lautaro Martinez against theSaudi Arabia of the bel Hervè (coach Renard, who won the title of most beautiful coach in Russia 2018 and studied Juventus in a lesson from prof Allegri).









Ochoa, the Mexico goalkeeper and Wanda Espinosa’s motivational message for the 2022 World Cup

Meanwhile Guillermo Ochoa received a promise from Wanda Espinosa, OnlyFans model and influencer. “I remember if we become world champions… (watch the video above),” the social star said in an Argentine podcast at the Mexico goalkeeperafter the host asked her to send a message of support to the team committed to World Cup in Qatar. And he immediately responded to the motivational message by parrying the rigor to Lewandowski against Poland. Wanda boasts over a million followers who gasp more and more when they admire her photos and videos on Instagram.







