And Macron published, on his official accounts on social sites, a tweet in Arabic, in which he said: “In a world facing a series of crises, it is our duty to preserve the sports spirit as it is a space for peoples to converge on universal values.”

Regarding the “roosters” team’s qualification to the second round, Macron said: “The color of the world dances with joy after every goal you score. So, let’s dance with joy together! And once again, “Come on, blue!”

Today, Saturday, the French national team defeated its Danish counterpart, with two goals to one, and secured its qualification for the round of 16 of the World Cup competitions in Qatar.

Thus, France became the first team to qualify for the next round, with 6 points, after its victory over Australia and Denmark.