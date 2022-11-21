Qatar 2022 World Cup: Ronaldo-Messi kiss after Henry-CR7 kiss, pro-LGBT works

In recent days, the work of the Turin Banksy Andrea Villa which depicted a kiss between Cristiano Ronaldo and Mbappè (or rather in the photo it was actually Thierry Henry): The message: ‘They have gay FIFA’. And now the Facebook page i Sentinelli di Milano in the wake has published a photomontage with CR7 kissing Lionel Messi (“The World Cup begins” accompanying the social post).

Let’s not forget that in recent days a storm had broken out after the words of Khalid Salman, ambassador of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (“Homosexuality is a mental illness”).

Qatar 2022, retreat by seven national teams on the “rainbow band”

THE soccer world cup 2022 in Qatar they discuss the topic of the matter LGbt. In fact, a storm has broken out over the decision announced by Fifa to fine players who would have worn one One Love rainbow headband.



«We are in favor of LGBT rights – FIFA notes – and we support the One Love campaign. But the captains by regulation must wear the armband provided by Fifa: the decision is to bring forward the No Discrimination campaign scheduled for the quarter-finals to the first round». “The decision Fifa is unprecedented, we are disappointed,” read the joint statement of the seven federations that had announced they wanted to bring her into the field (England, Holland, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Switzerland and Wales). “We informed FIFA in September of our desire to use the armband to support inclusion in football. We got no response. Our players and our coaches are disappointed: we were ready to pay the fines, but Fifa clearly warned of the risk of sporting sanctions, to which we cannot expose our captains».



The work of the Turin Bansky Andrea Villa



World Cup 2022 Qatar, Fifa: no discrimination band ok

In recalling the regulation in relation to the use of the band One lovethe Fifa has made it known that its own campaign “No Discrimination” can also be carried forward to World Cup 2022 in Qatar and that all 32 captains of the national teams involved in the tournament have the opportunity to wear the FIFA armband dedicated to the issue.

