“It is an incredible, unexpected result, a very important victory for those who speculate and exploit on the issue of immigration and integration“. Commenting so warmly with Adnkronos on Morocco’s surprising victory at the soccer World Cup underway in Qatar, where the African team sensationally defeated Portugal, is the Moroccan journalist Karima Moual, who doesn’t hide his emotion for the victory of his national team. “Nobody believed it, but we wanted to believe it, against all odds, they certainly didn’t give us as one of the favorite teams for the semifinal, but the boys put their hearts into it”, he explains.

And on the issue of integration, in a World Cup where rights play a negative role, Moual sinks in: “These kids were born or raised abroad but they do not forget their roots, and this is their strong point: knowing where you come from strengthens your identity and creates peaceful identities. This is the world of the future”. A victory which is therefore, for the reporter, a hymn to peace and integration: “I saw hugs, peaceful faces, both between comrades and with opponents”, says the journalist of Stampa e Repubblica, wife of Pd deputy Vincenzo Amendola.

The climate in the Moroccan community “is one of great joy and happiness, which can be touched in any conversation – reveals Moual- There is great pride because this team is making us discover a piece of Morocco with its history. There is a support that starts from the Moroccan population in Morocco, from its diaspora, from the African community to the Arab-Islamic world, and is also bringing many other Western European fans to it. You are discovering a small but large world, of great strength these guys who are making us dream“. Victory “is a gift to parents, grandparents, you will have noticed the kisses to relatives… they are people who have worked hard and suffered, and this repays them for their sacrifices”.