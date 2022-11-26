The fever of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar has now infected football fans from all over the world, despite the many criticisms that this edition is continuing to receive. In his first game, the Japan national team pulled a huge win against Germany out of the hatgiving life to lots of news and memes that compare the feat of the Japanese team to the events of the historic series Captain Tsubasa or the most recent Blue Lock (given the current situation, we have chosen this one), but leaving out another really well-known and appreciated franchise. But nothing pure: she thought about it Nike bring it up with its latest commercial!

In this, a group of scientists are able to “teleport” people from the past and present thanks to a super computer, and begin to piece together various current soccer champions such as Mbappe And Cristiano Ronaldo (in multiple versions) with icons from the past like Ronaldo (also in several versions), Ronaldinho, Davids, and still others, who begin to challenge each other. Time after time a new player joins the challenge showing off their skills, when suddenly the ball is taken by none other than Shuuya Gouenji from Inazuma Eleven (Axel Blaze in the western adaptation), which immediately prepares to execute the Fire Tornadoes.

Unfortunately, however, the game is abruptly stopped and the poor man Gouenji is expelled, as no fictional characters are allowed. A very short appearance, but without a doubt the most intense and fun!

What do you think of this commercial that mixes real football with fictional football? Personally I wouldn’t mind seeing more, maybe this time giving the anime characters a little more justice.

Source: Nike