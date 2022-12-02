Four world titles, 8 finals, 12 placements among the top 4 in 20 editions held. Great protagonist in the history of the World Cup, the Germany greets Qatar 2022 with a sensational exit in the first round and a photocopied result of Russia 2018.

After the great victory at the 2014 World Cup, where the German ‘roller’ coached by Joachim Loew humiliated the hosts Brazil 7-1 in the semifinal by beating Argentina 1-0 in the final, a cycle seems to have definitively ended in Qatar. A humiliating result for captain Neuer and his companions, going out in the first round of group E with only one victory, the useless 4-2 against Costa Rica, a 1-1 comeback draw against Spain, and the clamorous defeat on debut 2 -1 with Japan.

The Germans lifted the world cup to the sky in Switzerland ’54, Germany ’74, Italy ’90 and Brazil 2014. They lost four finals: in 1966 with Geoff Hurst’s ghost goal for England, in Mundial ’82 against the Italy of Rossi and Bearzot, in Mexico ’86 with Argentina of Maradona and in Korea and Japan 2002 at the hands of Brazil. Two editions not played by Germany, the first, Uruguay 1930, by choice, in addition to the exclusion of Brazil 1950.