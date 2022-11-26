France beat Denmark 2-1 in the match valid for the second day of Group D of the World Cup and qualified for the round of 16 with one game to spare. The blues, driven by Mbappé’s brace, rise to 6 points in the standings in the group. Australia follows at odds of 3, Tunisia and Denmark at odds of 1. Tunisia – France and Australia – Denmark are played on 30 November.

THE MATCH – France tries to show up in the 9th minute, Giroud doesn’t find the time for a close deflection. The world champions also exploit dead balls and in the 12th minute a corner becomes an assist for Varane, header and panic in the Danish area. In the 20th minute Schmeichel’s flight was needed to defuse Rabiot’s ‘head shot’. Denmark plays collected in their own half and puts their head out of their shells in the 35th minute: Cornelius runs away and shoots right-footed, aiming wrong and Lloris can just watch. In the 39th minute, on the other hand, a mistake by Mbappé who shoots at the stars from an excellent position: Dembelé’s cross is inviting, the striker’s conclusion should be forgotten.

In the second half, compared to the first half, Denmark appears more proactive. Inevitably, however, it offers more space for Mbappé’s counterattack who devours the field in the 56th minute and engages Schmeichel. In the 60th minute the PSG star inspires and concludes. Pocketed for Theo Hernandez who returns the ball with a measured assist, Mbappé thanks and scores: 1-0. Denmark immediately straightens the situation.

Corner from the right, Christensen enters: header, 1-1 in the 68th minute. The Danish draw uncorks the match definitively, the opportunities arrive in flurry. In the 73rd minute Lindstrøm seeks glory from the heart of the transalpine area, Lloris is attentive. In the 79th minute Tchouameni dives to score in the Danish goal, Maehle saves with a pinch of luck. There wasn’t a moment’s respite: on one side Rabiot grazed the crossroads in acrobatics, on the other Braithwaite shot towards the near post and missed the target by a few centimetres. In a match with no holds barred, the solution comes from Mbappé. In the 86th minute Griezmann crosses from the right, the Danish defense is not flawless: Mbappéa two meters from Schmeichel can deflect with his thigh, 2-1. Denmark doesn’t have the strength to react again, France administers and wins: mission accomplished, world champions already in the round of 16.