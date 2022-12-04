England qualified for the quarter-finals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup thanks to the 3-0 success over Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. Goals from Henderson in the 38th minute, Kane in the 48th minute and Saka in the 57th minute for coach Southgate’s team who will face France in the quarter-finals on Saturday 10 December.

Read also

THE MATCH – Intense rhythms already at the start, in the first minutes the Tre Lions national team starts in attack trying to immediately put pressure on their opponents. However, it is Senegal who make themselves more dangerous by restarting quickly and coming close to scoring in the first half with Sarr, primed by Dia: high ball, with a sigh of relief from the English, who are struggling to break through. Salernitana’s striker leads the Africans’ attacks, engaging Pickford with his left foot on the half hour mark. In the 38th minute, however, the Southgate boys scored with their first shot on target. Henderson scores it at the end of a nice escape by Bellingham on the left. Senegal suffers the psychological backlash and in the recovery of the first fraction comes the doubling from a corner in favor of the Africans. Very fast restart, Foden for Kane and the latter’s dry right: 2-0 at the interval.

At half-time Cisse ran for cover, even changing three players. The script of the match, however, now seems obvious and to certify that the match takes the direction of England also comes the 3-0 goal. Saka signs it, taking advantage of the second assist of the evening from an inspired Foden. Senegal are in the ball and are starting to make mistakes even in the most basic things and no longer create dangers at Pickford’s goal. England can manage the final part of the match without difficulty by projecting themselves to the great quarter-final against France on 10 December.