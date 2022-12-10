The future of the England coach hangs in the balance: after the elimination from the Qatar 2022 World Cup against France, Gareth Southgate will take the necessary time before making any decision about his future. The coach’s contract expires after Euro 2024 but an early divorce is not ruled out at this point. “I think that after every tournament you have to sit down and reflect,” Southgate explained to ITV. “It takes some time to make sure everyone is making the right decisions,” he added.

Southgate are proud of their team’s performance. “I think the performance deserved more but in the end the goals are decisive,” he said. “I don’t think the lads could have given more. They played very well against a great team. We were here to win the tournament and we believed we could do it. I think we showed with our performance against the defending champions that we have a team good enough to do that.”