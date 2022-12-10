“It’s great, it was a big game. We met a beautiful England team and we answered. It’s great for the players to reach the semi-final again. We have to enjoy this moment.” This was stated by the coach of the French national team, Didier Deschamps, at the end of the match won by Les Bleus against England in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“Now let’s enjoy the moment, then we’ll focus on Wednesday’s match. We can be happy even if we gave the English chances. It was with heart and guts that we kept this goal lead.”

As for the next match against Morocco, Deschamps doesn’t say too much. “Everything in its own time. Morocco deserves consideration. They weren’t among the teams everyone expected at this level of the competition but that’s no surprise,” underlined Deschamps who, in addition to winning the World Cup as a coach in 2018 with France, won in 1998 the World Cup as a player.

“It was an important match against an England full of talented youngsters. We played a solid match, with a lot of generosity. We sought victory with mental strength. I am very proud of this team. I hope we will go as far as possible,” she said. words of Olivier Giroud, author of the decisive goal.