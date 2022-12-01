Germany beat Costa Rica 4-2 in a match on the last day of group E of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, played at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. Gnabry scored for the Germans in the 10th minute, Havertz with a double in the 73rd and 85th minutes and Fulkrug in the 91st minute; for the Central Americans Tejeda scored in the 58th minute and Vargas in the 70th minute. Both teams retire from the World Cup: Germany ends on equal points with Spain on 4 points but are third due to a worse goal difference, Costa Rica bringing up the rear with 3 points.

THE MATCH – The game seems to go downhill for the 4 times world champions: Musiala tries immediately and Gnabry scores after ten minutes. Germany dominated the field for 43 minutes, Costa Rica was only defending, then suddenly Fuller managed to escape from Raum-Rudiger and Neuer had to think about it, in his nineteenth appearance at a World Cup, to save him. The second half is pure entertainment with a bitter ending for both. In the 13th minute Fuller and Waston build on the right, Neuer isn’t exactly reactive and Tejeda takes the opportunity to sign the surprising 1-1.

The German reaction was vehement but unfortunate: within five minutes of each other, they hit the same post twice in Navas who had already been beaten. On the other hand, Vargas succeeds very well, albeit in a fortunate way, in the 70th minute, in fact it is his last touch in the action that is worth the 2-1 between Neuer’s legs. However, Germany manages to react immediately to the disadvantage: Fullkrug sends Havertz on goal, who finds the 2-2 with a nice touch underneath. Still Havertz signs the 3-2, the usual Fullkrug puts the result on the definitive 4-2. Ten minutes of added time remain, three of which were played knowing that everything would have been useless anyway.