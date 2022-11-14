Commenting on this, the Lebanese Minister of Information, Ziad Al-Makari, revealed that “communications are underway to secure the transfer of the World Cup matches and enable the Lebanese to follow them.”

Al-Makari added, in connection with “Sky News Arabia”, on Monday evening, that “a fee must be paid to secure broadcast rights on the official screen, and that work is underway to secure the required amounts.”

He continued, “We hope that the contacts we are conducting with the concerned authorities will bear fruit during the next 24 hours,” pointing to the “readiness of the technical situation” in Lebanon.

Al-Makari confirmed that he will hold a press conference in the coming days, during which he will announce the outcome of the negotiations, stressing that the ministry “is making great and serious efforts, so that the citizen does not pay the cost of following the matches, by securing subscriptions in these difficult economic conditions that the country is going through.”“.

big sums

The head of the Syndicate of Owners of Restaurants, Cafes and Patisserie in Lebanon, Tony Al-Rami, revealed to “Sky News Arabia” that “the cost of subscriptions for transferring matches in cafes ranges between 3,000 and 15,000 US dollars, depending on the café’s capacity.”

He explained that “the café, which accommodates fifty seats, will pay an amount starting from 3 thousand dollars at least.”

cafes “ready”

Al-Rami expected that cafes would be crowded with diners, declaring their readiness and readiness to keep pace with this international sporting event, and to secure the atmosphere at reasonable and thoughtful prices, taking into account the economic situation of the citizen.

Celebrations begin

In another context, the celebrations began, as was customary in Lebanon before the start of each World Cup, by raising the flags of the participating teams on the balconies of houses, cars and shops..

In some streets in Beirut and Tripoli, motorcades roamed in an enthusiastic atmosphere, which some described as “an occasion to bring the Lebanese out of the atmosphere of crises that befall the country, into an atmosphere of joy and competition in a sporting spirit.” .

Enthusiasm for the World Cup also reached social media pages, so the pioneers’ pages and addresses were adorned with the flags of the teams they support..

“Economic situation does not allow participation”

For his part, journalist and sports analyst, Wadih Abdel Nour, expected that “the official Lebanon TV will be allowed to broadcast the matches directly, in the last minutes before their start.”

He added to “Sky News Arabia”: “The economic situation does not allow the Lebanese citizen to participate individually, and in this case he will either resort to cafes that will provide giant screens to broadcast matches, or he will be satisfied with watching foreign channels that will broadcast only the matches of the national team.”

late solutions

In turn, the expert in communications affairs, Amer Al-Tabsh, expected, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that “the Lebanese citizen will be able to follow the final qualifiers free of charge, if it is not agreed to transfer the matches from their beginning.” “.

He pointed out that “the companies responsible for transporting matches allow their local agents to market subscriptions as much as possible before the start of the World Cup,” adding: “Most of the Lebanese in this case cannot watch all the matches, due to the high cost of subscription and the difficulty of securing it from the pocket of the citizen burdened with living concerns.”

It is noteworthy that the cost of home subscription with exclusive transport companies for the World Cup ranges between 200 and 300 dollars, according to the chosen package, which is more than 8 million Lebanese pounds, which is equivalent to two months’ salary for the Lebanese citizen.