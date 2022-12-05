Brazil easily qualifies for the quarter-finals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Selecao overwhelms South Korea 4-1 in a match played at Stadium 974 in Doha. All goals scored in the first half by Vinicius in the 7th minute, Neymar on a penalty in the 13th minute, Richarlison in the 29th minute and Paquetà in the 36th minute. The goal of the Korean flag was scored by Paik Seung-Ho in the 76th minute. Brazil will face Croatia in the quarter-finals on 9 December at 4pm.

THE MATCH – Against Korea, coach Tite finds Neymar again and immediately gives him the starting shirt. The Juventus player Danilo is also seen again, moved to the left with Militao on the opposite out to control the danger number 1 Son Heung-Min. Paulo Bento for Korea finds him Kim Min-Jae in defense and promotes qualifying man Hwang Hee-Chan. A match that has little to say, in less than a quarter of an hour the green and gold are ahead by two goals. Tite’s team has fun, plays by heart, makes the ball travel at speeds inaccessible to their opponents, who are never able to counter Seelçao’s advances.

In the 7th minute the 1-0 arrives with Vinicius who scores his first goal at the World Cup, being ready with an assist from Raphinha. Then it’s Neymar’s turn, who thanks the clumsy Jung Woo-Young who knocks out Richarlison and converts the 2-0 penalty. The 3-0 is pure entertainment, even the central defenders are involved in weaving the offensive manoeuvre: Marquinhos for Thiago Silva, a filter from number 10 for Richarlison who thanks and scores. Finally poker, with a plate by Lucas Paqueta picking up a soft spoon by Vinicius from the left.

Korea tries to raise its head in the second half also thanks to a Brazil that noticeably slows down and scores the goal in the 76th minute with a splendid left-footed shot from distance by Paik Seung-Ho. Shortly before, Tite rewarded Dani Alves first, allowing him to overcome Roberto Carlos with his entry into the field, leaping to 2nd place of the most present players in the Seleçao with 126 tokens, one more than Roberto Carlos. Cafu remains first at an altitude of 142.