Belgium beat Canada 1-0 in the match valid for the first day of Group F of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. A victory that does not reflect the performance of the two teams, with Canada more in control of the ball but between bad luck and mistakes it does not finish. For Belgium, author of a shrewd match and with just a few rings, a restart is enough: a 40-metre throw towards Batshuayi who in the 44th minute hits the counterbound left foot: 1-0. Canada can recriminate its own mistakes and referee Sikazwe’s questionable decisions. The Var awards a penalty to the North Americans at the start for an obvious hand ball by Carrasco, from the spot Davies gets hypnotized by Courtois. There would be 2 more penalties for Canada, but the referee-Var pairing doesn’t sanction anything. The recovery is blocked, little or nothing happens: Belgium controls, Canada shuts down.

