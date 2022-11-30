Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in the match valid for the third day of Group C of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Both teams fly to the round of 16. Argentina with 6 points finishes in first place in the standings. Poland ends up with 4 points like Mexico, who beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 (3), but are second for the best goal difference. Argentina will face Australia in the round of 16 on Saturday. Poland will take on reigning world champions France on Sunday.

POLAND-ARGENTINA – Argentina pressed from the start, Messi warmed up in the 10th minute with a left footed shot that Szczesny controlled without problems. In the 17th minute the good ball landed on Acuna’s feet: he aimed imprecisely, Poland thanks. The script repeats itself in the 28th minute, another tempting chance for Acuna and another wrong conclusion. Szczesny doesn’t concede anything even when he has to go out to avoid trouble. In the 38th minute, however, the Juventus goalkeeper was punished.

Cross from the left, Messi hits his head sending to the bottom: Szczesny in the exit touches the face of the number 10 of the seleccion, for referee and Var it is enough to decree the penalty. Messi goes to the spot, powerful left foot to cross, Szczesny saves the second penalty of his World Cup. Argentina has the merit of immediately forgetting the wasted jolly and at the start of the second half they start hammering again. The pressure is rewarded in the 48th minute. Molina crosses from the right, Mac Allister crosses with a dirty but effective low shot: the ball kisses the post and enters the goal, 1-0. There was only one team on the pitch and Argentina doubled their lead in the 68th minute with a splendid team action. Long dribble in search of the crash that arrives. Alvarez controls from the heart of the Polish area and shoots with his right foot, the ball into the crossroads and 2-0. Poland leaves no trace, they just wait for the final whistle doing practically nothing. It ends 2-0, both teams advance.

ARABIA-MEXICO – Arabia and Mexico face off: high pace, few opportunities. The first half was broken up by a large number of fouls, Mexico had a couple of potential chances through Pineda but didn’t sting. The match was uncorked at the start of the second half within 5 minutes. In the 47th minute Montes heels the ball kicked from a corner, Martin falls on the ball and scores: 1-0. The encore arrives in the 52nd minute with Chavez’s masterpiece. Perfect free-kick from 25 meters abundant, 2-0. Mexico looks for the third goal which could mean qualification, but is punched by Al Dawsari in the 95th minute: 2-1, both teams are eliminated.