Another journalist, after Grant Wahl, died during the World Cup in Qatar. Photojournalist Khalid Al-Misslam, of Al-Kass TV, was busy covering the tournament on Saturday when he suddenly passed away. The causes of death are still unknown, according to some local media such as Peninsula Qatar and the Gulf Times. “We mourn the death of our photographer,” reads a tweet from the broadcaster. Al-Kass Tv is a Qatari television that is part of the beIN Sports network.