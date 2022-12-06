The “Atlas Lions” squad included: Yassin Bono – Ashraf Hakimi – Naseer Al-Mazrawi – Sufyan Amrabat – Nayef Akrad – Ghanem Sayes – Hakim Ziyech – Ezzedine Onahi – Salim Amlah – Sufyan Boufal – Youssef Al-Nusairi.

The Moroccan national team is waiting for a difficult match against Spain, which is considered one of the candidates for the 2022 World Cup.

Yesterday, Regragui said, in the press conference: “It will be a very difficult match because we will face one of the best teams in the world. We will face a team nominated to win the World Cup, but as we return to football, nothing is impossible.”