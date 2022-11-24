South Korea entered its match against Uruguay, Thursday, with a “solid” line of defense, all bearing the name Kim, the most common name in the country.

More than 10 million people in South Korea bear the surname Kim, or about 21 percent of the country’s population.

So it was not surprising that Kim’s name represented 45 percent of South Korea’s starting lineup at the World Cup.

The Korean team entered a line of defense consisting of Kim Jin-soo, Kim Young-gon, Kim Min-jae, Kim Moon-hwan and goalkeeper Kim Seong-gyu.

In Korea, the family name is used first, unlike the majority of countries in the world, which use the family name after the person’s first name.