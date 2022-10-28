Football is modernizing. Everything changes. From the rules to the style of play. Today, football has nothing to do with what it was ten years ago. In the 2010 World Cup, touch play predominated. The Xavi, Iniesta and Busquets who amazed the world would probably not have succeeded today. Football has become a very physical sport, where even the players who come off the bench can become more important than those who are inside. Before the norm said that three changes could be made, today, in modern football there are five. Happy modern football…
The same goes for calls. We see something normal that calls for up to 26 players are made, as FIFA has authorized for the World Cup in Qatar, but before it was not the general trend. That is why today from 90min we bring you one of the advances that occurred in the 2002 World Cup. It was the first World Cup where the teams were able to have 23 players summoned. It was not an incredible revolution because in the 1998 World Cup in France the call-ups were for 22 players, but it was one of the first changes towards football that we know today. The first team to win the World Cup with 23 men in its ranks was the Brazil of Ronaldo Nazario and company, in which it was the fifth, and until now, the last world championship for the canarinha.
