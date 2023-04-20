By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The world could break a new average temperature record in 2023 or 2024, driven by climate change and the early return of the El Niño weather phenomenon, climate scientists said.

Climate models suggest that after three years of the La Niña weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean, which generally lowers global temperatures slightly, the world will experience a return to El Niño, the warmer counterpart, later this year.

During El Niño, winds blowing westward along the equator decrease and warm water is pushed eastward, creating warmer ocean surface temperatures.

“El Niño is normally associated with record temperatures globally. Whether this will happen in 2023 or 2024 remains to be seen, but I think it’s more likely than not,” said Carlo Buontempo, director of the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Climate models suggest a return to El Niño conditions in late summer and the possibility of a strong El Niño developing later in the year, Buontempo said.

The world’s hottest year on record so far was 2016, coinciding with a strong El Niño – although climate change has fueled extreme temperatures even in years without the phenomenon.

The last eight years have been the eight warmest in the world on record – reflecting the long-term warming trend driven by greenhouse gas emissions.

Friederike Otto, a senior lecturer at the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London, said the temperatures brought on by El Niño could worsen the impacts of climate change that countries are already facing – including severe heat waves, droughts and wildfires.