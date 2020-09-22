Coronavirus: The cases of corona infection are increasing worldwide, but now the number of recovering patients is also increasing. The number of people recovering in the last 24 hours is more than new cases of infection. The total number of active cases is now decreasing. In the last 24 hours, 2 lakh 30 thousand new cases have been reported in the world and 4 thousand 133 people have lost their lives. It is a matter of relief that two lakh 77 thousand patients have also been recovered in the past day.

According to the WorldMeter, thirty-four million 14 thousand 76 thousand people have been infected corona so far. Out of this, 9 lakh 69 thousand (3.07%) people have lost their lives, while over 2 crore 31 lakh (73%) patients have been cured. There are more than 74 lakh active cases in the whole world, that is, so many people are currently being treated in hospital.

Countries most affected by Corona

Corona cases and death figures have decreased in countries like America, Brazil. India is the only country where the corona epidemic is growing fastest. However, the US ranks first in the list of countries most affected by Corona. So far, more than seven million people have become victims of infection. In the last 24 hours more than 36 thousand new cases have come in America. At the same time, more than 45 thousand cases have been reported in Brazil in 24 hours. India has reached the number-2 position in corona cases in the world, the highest number of cases are being reported every day.

America : Case- 7,046,216, Death- 204,506

: Case- 7,046,216, Death- 204,506 India : Case- 5,560,105, Death- 88,965

: Case- 5,560,105, Death- 88,965 Brazil : Case- 4,560,083, Death- 137,350

: Case- 4,560,083, Death- 137,350 Russia : Case – 1,109,595, Death – 19,489

: Case – 1,109,595, Death – 19,489 Peru : Case- 772,896, Death- 31,474

: Case- 772,896, Death- 31,474 Colombia : Case- 770,435, Death- 24,397

: Case- 770,435, Death- 24,397 Mexico : Case- 697,663, Death- 73,493

: Case- 697,663, Death- 73,493 Spain : Case- 671,468, Death- 30,663

: Case- 671,468, Death- 30,663 South Africa Case- 661,936, Death- 15,992

Case- 661,936, Death- 15,992 Argentina: Case- 640,147, Death- 13,482

More than 2 lakh corona cases in 23 countries

In 23 countries of the world, the number of corona infected has reached beyond 2 lakhs. These include Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Germany and Bangladesh. 60 per cent of the world’s people have lost their lives in only six countries. These countries are America, Brazil, Mexico, India, Britain, Italy. More than 70 thousand infected people have died in four countries of the world (America, Brazil, Mexico, India). More than 5 lakh people have died in these four countries, this number is 52 percent of the total deaths in the world.

India is the second largest number of infected people in the world. Not only this, it is at number three in terms of maximum death. Also, India is the second country where there are the most active cases.

