Coronavirus: The panic of corona virus is at the peak worldwide. Nearly four lakh Corona cases are increasing every day. There were 3.80 lakh corona cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll from this dangerous disease has also increased. Last day 6,127 people died. The highest number of cases came in America in the past. After this, the highest number of cases were reported in India, Brazil, UK, France, Argentina, Russia, Spain.

According to the Worldometer, 40 million people worldwide have been infected with corona. Out of this, 11 lakh 28 thousand people have lost their lives, while 3 crore 6 lakh patients have been cured. There are 92 lakh 76 thousand active cases all over the world, that is, so many people are currently being treated in the hospital.

List of top 10 infected countries

America tops the list of countries most affected by the Corona epidemic. The fastest cases are also increasing in America. In the US, 85 lakh 19 thousand people have fallen victim to infection so far. In the last 24 hours more than 60 thousand new cases have come in America. After this, India’s number comes. In India more than 76 lakh people have been infected corona, 54 thousand cases have increased in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 23 thousand cases were done in 24 hours in Brazil, the third most affected country by Corona.

India : Case- 7,649,158, Death- 115,950

Brazil : Case- 5,274,817, Death- 154,888

Russia : Case- 1,431,635, Death- 24,635

Spain : Case- 1,029,668, Death- 34,210

Argentina : Case- 1,018,999, Death- 27,100

Colombia : Case- 974,139, Death- 29,272

France : Case- 930,745, Death- 33,885

Peru : Case- 874,118, Death- 33,875

Mexico: Case- 854,926, Death- 86,338

More than 5 lakh corona cases in 13 countries

In 13 countries of the world, the number of corona infected has reached beyond 5 lakhs. These include South Africa, UK and Iran. 60 per cent of the world’s people have lost their lives in only six countries. These countries are America, Brazil, India, Mexico, Britain, Italy. More than 85 thousand infected people have died in four countries of the world (America, Brazil, India, Mexico). Nearly 6 lakh people have died in these four countries, this number is 40 percent of the total deaths in the world.

India is the second largest number of infected people in the world. Not only this, it is at number three in the most death cases. Also, India is the second country where there are the most active cases.

