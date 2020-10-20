Coronavirus: Corona epidemic is not taking its name in the world. After Spain, the total number of corona virus cases in Argentina has crossed 1 million. Argentina has also died the most after India on the last day. At the same time, the total cases of infection increased to 40 million 6 million worldwide. There were 3.33 lakh corona cases in 24 hours. The death toll from this dangerous disease has also increased. 4,371 people died on the previous day.

According to the WorldMeter, 40 million people have been infected corona worldwide so far. Out of this, 11 lakh 22 thousand people have lost their lives, while 3 crore 3 lakh patients have been cured. There are only 91 lakh 68 thousand active cases in the whole world, that is, so many people are currently being treated in the hospital.

List of top 10 infected countries

The United States tops the list of countries most affected by the Corona epidemic, but the cases are increasing in India at the fastest rate. 84 lakh 52 thousand people have become victims of infection in America so far. In the last 24 hours more than 53 thousand new cases have come in America. After this, India’s number comes. In India, 76 lakh people have been infected with corona, 46 thousand cases have increased in the last 24 hours. At the same time, Brazil has received only 15 thousand cases in 24 hours in the third most affected country.

: Case- 8,452,410, Death- 225,204 India : Case- 7,594,736, Death- 115,236

: Case- 5,251,127, Death- 154,226 Russia : Case- 1,415,316, Death- 24,366

: Case- 1,015,795, Death- 33,992 Argentina : Case- 1,002,662, Death- 26,716

: Case- 965,883, Death- 29,102 France : Case- 910,277, Death- 33,623

: Case- 870,876, Death- 33,820 Mexico: Case- 851,227, Death- 86,167

More than 5 lakh corona cases in 13 countries

In 13 countries of the world, the number of corona infected has reached beyond 5 lakhs. These include South Africa, UK and Iran. 60 per cent of the world’s people have lost their lives in only six countries. These countries are America, Brazil, India, Mexico, Britain, Italy. More than 85 thousand infected people have died in four countries of the world (America, Brazil, India, Mexico). Nearly 6 lakh people have died in these four countries, this number is 40 percent of the total deaths in the world.

India is the second largest number of infected people in the world. Not only this, it is at number three in the most death cases. Also, India is the second country where there are the most active cases.

