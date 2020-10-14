Coronavirus: Corona virus continues to wreak havoc all over the world. A large number of people are getting infected with Kovid-19. More than three lakh cases are coming in a day. There have been 3.13 lakh cases of corona virus in the world in the last 24 hours whereas 4,974 people have died due to this dangerous disease. In the last 24 hours, after India and America, the highest number of corona cases have been reported in Britain, Russia, Argentina, France, Brazil. At the same time, the most death has occurred in India. In the case of the most affected countries, India comes second.

According to the WorldMeter, thirty-three million people worldwide have been infected with corona. Out of this, 10 lakh 90 thousand people have lost their lives, while 2 crore 88 lakh patients have been cured. There are more than 84 lakh active cases in the whole world, that is, so many people are currently being treated in hospital.

List of top 10 infected countries

The country most affected by Corona is the only country where the corona epidemic is growing fastest. However, the US ranks first in the list of countries most affected by Corona. So far, 80 lakh 89 thousand people have become victims of infection. In the last 24 hours more than 51 thousand new cases have come in America. At the same time, in Brazil, the third country affected by Corona, only 11 thousand cases have been reported in 24 hours. India has reached the number-2 position in corona cases in the world, the highest number of cases are being reported every day.

America : Case – 8,089,929, Death – 220,827

: Case – 8,089,929, Death – 220,827 India : Case- 7,237,082, Death- 110,617

: Case- 7,237,082, Death- 110,617 Brazil : Case- 5,114,823, Death- 151,063

: Case- 5,114,823, Death- 151,063 Russia : Case- 1,326,178, Death- 22,966

: Case- 1,326,178, Death- 22,966 Spain : Case- 925,341, Death- 33,204

: Case- 925,341, Death- 33,204 Colombia : Case- 924,098, Death- 28,141

: Case- 924,098, Death- 28,141 Argentina : Case- 917,035, Death- 24,572

: Case- 917,035, Death- 24,572 Peru : Case-853,974, Death- 33,419

: Case-853,974, Death- 33,419 Mexico : Case- 821,045, Death- 83,945

: Case- 821,045, Death- 83,945 France: Case- 756,472, Death- 32,942

More than 5 lakh corona cases in 13 countries

In 13 countries of the world, the number of corona infected has reached beyond 5 lakhs. These include South Africa, UK and Iran. 60 per cent of the world’s people have lost their lives in only six countries. These countries are America, Brazil, India, Mexico, Britain, Italy. More than 80 thousand infected people have died in four countries of the world (America, Brazil, India, Mexico). 6 lakh people have died in these four countries, this number is 40 percent of the total deaths in the world.

India is the second largest number of infected people in the world. Not only this, it is at number three in the most death cases. Also, India is the second country where there are the most active cases.

