Ninety-seven points is an eternity, even for the extra-large scores of modern F1. With nine races left to go to the end of the World Championship, Red Bull has a substantial margin, almost unbridgeable, on the Ferrari. The use of the adverb is mandatory, as long as mathematics allows the Maranello Scuderia some hope, but it is clear that a triple patatrac would have to happen to ensure that Red Bull no longer has destiny in its hands.

In addition to the numbers, history also seems to deliver the constructors’ title to Milton Keynes. From 2004 onwards, in fact, those who led the standings after the Hungarian Grand Prix have always won the title. The only exception concerns 2007, when McLaren was in the lead, but it was a separate case, since the Woking team were then taken away from all the points for the well-known story of spying against Ferrari. It was in Maranello that the last post-Hungaroring comeback in the constructors succeeded: it took place in 2003. In truth, the distances were much closer: only eight points between Williams and Ferrari, with the overtaking that materialized thanks to Michael Schumacher’s victory in Indianapolis, the penultimate race of the season.

The only lifelines for Ferrari could be the recent form of Carlos Sainz, much more on the ball than the Sergio Perez of the latest outings, and the progress of Mercedes, which could take points away from the Milton Keynes team. But even the improvements of Brackley’s team will be irrelevant if Ferrari throws away other sensational opportunities, such as the potential double in Hungary, which was then transformed into two anonymous placings off the podium.