World conference on tobacco control ends in disagreements

AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 02/10/2024 – 13:01

The 10th conference of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) ended this Saturday (10), in Panama, with marked divergences in the processes for measuring and controlling toxic substances in tobacco products.

After a week of meetings, disagreements between representatives of the 180 countries participating in this World Health Organization (WHO) mechanism, which aims to control the tobacco epidemic, are focused on the application of two articles of the agreement.

The text in question covers articles 9 and 10, which determine that members of this mechanism seek legal ways to measure the toxicity of tobacco products, and ensure that this information reaches authorities and the public.

While some countries prefer to bring together an independent “group of experts” to propose scientific evidence, others, such as Guatemala, have proposed the creation of a “working group” composed only of officials who can take orders from their respective governments.

The differences “have to do specifically with articles 9 and 10”, acknowledged the president of the Framework Convention Secretariat, Adriana Blanco, stating that the delays in these conferences occur because each country has its own way of approaching.

The impasse could be resolved by vote this Saturday, although the agreement in force since 2005 seeks resolutions by consensus. Otherwise, it could be defined at the next meeting in 2025, in a location to be defined.

– “The voice of companies” –

Some NGOs present at this COP10 claim that Guatemala traditionally aligns itself with the tobacco industry at treaty conferences.

“Guatemala has always been the voice of tobacco companies,” Mexican activist Erick Antonio, from the NGO Salud Justa, told AFP.

The articles of the agreement have a specific provision that prevents industry interference in this sector in conferences, or in determining health policies.

“This way of arguing in which economic interests are placed and a narrative much closer to the World Trade Organization than the World Health Organization is defended, not only seems risky to us, it also makes any progress by consensus difficult,” Antonio added.

According to Daniel Dorado, a specialist at the NGO Corporate Accountability, the agreement suffered many delays due to “last-minute text inclusions” and repeated revisions, which shows that the matter “should be left for COP11”, he lamented.

It is estimated that tobacco currently kills more than eight million people a year worldwide, including 1.3 million passive smokers exposed to smoke, according to the WHO.

On Thursday (8), representatives debated a measure proposed by Brazil to manage cigarette butts and other residues from tobacco consumption that contaminate the environment.

According to the Brazilian representative, Vera Luiza da Costa e Silva, until now, the issue of this waste was considered a problem only for large tobacco producers, “but not for countries that are consumers”.

After the conclusion of COP10, this Saturday, the third conference following the Protocol for the Elimination of Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products (MOP3, in force since 2018) will begin, with the participation of almost 70 countries.