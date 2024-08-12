Bloomberg: Coffee prices up 7% due to frost in southern Brazil

Arabica coffee prices jumped seven percent in New York trading, the biggest gain since July 9, writes Bloomberg.

The last time the record price increase for this coffee variety was recorded against the backdrop of growing supply problems due to the heat, but this time the price jump occurred due to concerns related to frosts that occurred in the south of Brazil.

Temperatures have not dropped low enough to harm coffee, sugarcane or other crops, says Michael McDougall, managing director at Paragon Global Markets. However, even small risks to coffee-growing areas are causing volatility and forcing traders to closely monitor the weather to assess potential damage, the article says.

The rise in Arabica prices is usually influenced by the rise in the price of a cheaper coffee variety, Robusta. In May, its prices reached a 45-year high amid a decline in production in Vietnam due to drought.