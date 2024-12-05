Follow the Club World Cup draw live, learn about the matches between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, the crosses and the pairings of the 32 participating clubs.

18:34 32 teams will be in the draw In a few minutes we will know the groups of the new FIFA championship, which will be held between June 15 and July 13 of next year. A total of 32 teams from the six continental confederations will fight for the title in the United States. The draw, which will be held in four pots, will define the eight groups of four teams each. The 32 teams participating in the competition will be: Inter Miami, for being the best team in the regular season of Major League Soccer 2024 and for the United States being the host country; from Oceania, Auckland City; from North America, Central America and the Caribbean, Monterrey, León, Pachuca and Seattle Sounders; from Europe, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Porto, Atlético de Madrid, Benfica, Juventus and Red Bull Salzburg; from Asia, Al-Hilal, Urawa Red Diamonds, Al-Ain and Ulsan Hyundai; from South America, Palmeiras, Botafogo, Flamengo, Fluminense, River Plate and Boca Juniors; and from Africa, Al-Ahly, Wydad Casablanca, Espérance de Tunis and Mamelodi Sundowns.

18:25 Club World Cup draw pots: Drum 1: Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG, Flamengo, Palmeiras, River Plate and Fluminense. Drum 2: Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Porto, Atlético de Madrid, Benfica, Juventus and Salzburg. Drum 3: Al-Hilal, Ulsan Hyundai, Al Ahly, Wydad AC, Monterrey, León, Boca Juniors and Botafogo. Drum 4: Urawa Reds, Al Ain, Esperance de Tunisia, Mamelodi Sundowns, Pachuca, Seattle Sounders, Auckland City and Inter Miami.

18:15 The novelty of the tournament This draw will determine the eight groups of four teams, which will face each other in single matches until reaching the knockout rounds of the round of 16. It will be exciting to see which team is crowned the first champion of this new competition created by FIFA at club level.

18:10 Where will the draw be held? The draw for the 2025 Club World Cup, which corresponds to the new format implemented by FIFA, will take place starting at 7:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time. The ceremony will be held in Miami and can be followed live here, on Diario ABC.

18:03 Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will be in pot four In the third pot are the two best qualified teams from Asia, Africa, North and Central America and the Caribbean, as well as the two remaining teams from South America. Meanwhile, the fourth pot is made up of the two remaining clubs from Asia, Africa and North, Central America and the Caribbean, in addition to the highest ranked team from Oceania and the team invited by FIFA, which this time is Inter Miami by Lionel Messi.

18:00 Real Madrid occupies the first pot So far, the 32 teams have been divided into four pots, with Real Madrid occupying the first pot, made up of the four best-placed teams in Europe and South America. For its part, Atlético de Madrid is in the second pot, along with other great European powers.

17:58 The long-awaited draw is about to begin Although it will be held between June 15 and July 13, 2025 in the United States, the draw has already arrived. This new edition of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will feature the participation of 32 teams from around the world, including big names such as Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Inter. Lionel Messi’s Miami, among many others.