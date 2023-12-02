MSome parts of the world are only known from geography lessons or from seafaring stories. Vanuatu and Tuvalu for example, Palau and Saint Lucia. You’ve already heard of Barbados and Samoa, but these names also convey more exoticism and wanderlust than political weight. Nevertheless, these and other small states regularly attract attention at world climate conferences, including currently at the major United Nations meeting in Dubai called COP28.

The islands are joined together with other developing, emerging and industrialized countries to form a group that poetically calls itself the “Coalition of the Highly Ambitious”, abbreviated HAC in English. The group was founded in 2014 by the Marshall Islands in order to gain a greater voice in the Paris Climate Agreement a year later. The archipelago in Micronesia still leads the informal alliance today, and the HAC secretariat is also based in the Marshall Islands.

The credibility of the association is based, on the one hand, on the visible and measurable vulnerability of island states at risk of flooding to climate change. On the other hand, joining forces with large and rich countries ensures the necessary assertiveness in the climate negotiations.

Formerly a supporter, today conspicuously offside

The most recent declaration by the ambitious heads of state and government on strengthening climate protection, which they made in September before the UN General Assembly in New York, was signed by, among others, the presidents of France, Finland and Austria: Emmanuel Macron, Sauli Niinistö and Alexander Van the barking. Also in attendance were the heads of government from Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Denmark and Iceland: Pedro Sánchez, Mark Rutte, Leo Varadkar, Alexander De Croo, Mette Frederiksen and Katrín Jakobsdóttir. New Zealand, Kenya, Chile and Colombia have also supported the declaration.







What’s interesting is who wasn’t there, namely Germany, which is otherwise so ambitious about climate change. In the past, the federal government had often strengthened the HAC group – which enjoys a lot of sympathy among non-governmental organizations and the public – and signed its appeals. Lately, however, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has been keeping a conspicuous distance. Environmentalists suspect that the reason is divergent interests in fossil fuels. While the HAC would rather get out of coal, oil and gas today rather than tomorrow, Scholz remains opposed to these technologies, at least for the time being.

He doesn’t want to close the door in the faces of the producing states because, on the one hand, their fuels could still be needed in an emergency, as the unexpected rise in coal and gas in the recent energy crisis showed. On the other hand, poor nations with raw material reserves that do not yet have sufficient green energy should not be denied their opportunities. It is difficult to say to developing countries: “Please wait until renewable energies have become widespread everywhere so that they can also reach you,” Scholz’s spokesman Steffen Hebestreit recently made clear. “That is why, to a very limited extent, we are not completely against further exploitation of fossil fuels.”